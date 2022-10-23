Bulgaria: What are the Public Holidays in 2023

Society | October 23, 2022, Sunday // 16:12
Current calendar of public holidays in 2023. See which days are non-working and the possibilities of combining vacations with holidays

The following days are non-working and public holidays in 2023:

January 1, 2023 – New Year.

March 3 – Liberation Day of Bulgaria from Ottoman slavery.

April 16, 2023 - Easter - the Christian religion celebrates the Resurrection of Christ.

May 1 - Day of Labor and International Workers' Solidarity.

May 6 – St. George's Day, Day of Courage and the Bulgarian Army.

May 24 – Day of Bulgarian education and culture and Slavic writing.

September 6 – The Unification of Bulgaria.

September 22 – Bulgaria's Independence Day.

December 24, 25, 26, 27 – Christmas.

The school holidays for the academic year 2022 / 2023 are:

02/01/2023 - 02/05/2023 - Interim vacation.

04/08/2023 - 04/17/2023 - Spring vacation for I - XI grade.

04/12/2023 - 04/17/2023 - Spring vacation for grade XII.

19.05, 23.05, 25.05, 13.06, 16.06 - Non-school days due to matriculation exams and HEI exams

