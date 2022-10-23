Russian Su-30 fighter Jet Crashed into a Building in Irkutsk
For the second time in a week, a Russian military plane has crashed into a residential building. A Su-30 fighter jet fell on a two-story house in Irkutsk, TASS reported. The information was confirmed in "Telegram" by the governor of the district, Igor Kobzev.
The fire at the scene of the accident covered 200 square meters. The regional division of the Ministry of Emergency Situations specified that the plane fell during a test flight.
The two pilots died. So far, there are no reports of other victims. Just days ago, a Su-34 fighter-bomber crashed into a nine-story apartment building in the city of Yeysk in southern Russia. 15 people died, 26 were injured.
#Irkutsk #Russia The SU-30 plane crashed on the house. The pilots are dead. The number of victims is specified. He who sows the wind reaps the storm ????#UkraineRussiaWar #UkraineWar #RussiaWar #RussiaIsATerroristState #SU30 #SU34 #Karma pic.twitter.com/5vSZKoMs4m— Uncle Jackson (@Dyadya_Jackson) October 23, 2022
Another Russian plane crashed inside Russia, this time in Irkutsk. #Russia #Irkutsk pic.twitter.com/yBG38XeBN1— (((Tendar))) (@Tendar) October 23, 2022
/BNR
