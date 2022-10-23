In Greece: Increased interest in Еxcursions to Bulgaria

Next week, thousands of Greek tourists are expected to visit Bulgaria during the three weekends, according to Bulgarian operators in our southern neighbor.

There are many student groups for Bansko.

Tourist agencies in Greece inform about strong interest of tourists to Bulgaria in connection with the three days off for the national holiday. Tour operators in Northern Greece report that they have almost run out of available places for excursions to Bulgaria at the end of next week.

There is a strong interest in bus excursions to Burgas and Varna. Students prefer to relax for three days in Bansko. Groups of pensioners are organized to visit the Bulgarian monasteries.

There are also many individual tourists who, along with walking and shopping in Bulgaria, buy vouchers for a spa holiday, the tour operators report.

Turkey also attracts with a cheap and interesting holiday, using the ferry connections.

After two years of a pandemic, Greeks want to use the good weather and holidays for a short break from Dubai to Bansko, comment from the travel agencies on the best-selling destinations.

/BNR