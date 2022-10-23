Trump Ready to Participate in the US Presidential Elections

Former US President Donald Trump has hinted at his desire to participate in the next presidential election, which will be held in 2024.

The Republican made the corresponding statement at a rally in front of his supporters in the state of Texas. Trump repeated his claim that the results of the 2020 presidential election, won by Democrat Joe Biden, were rigged.

"I ran twice and I won twice," Trump said, according to Newsmax. "The second time I did much better than the first, having received several million more votes in 2020 than in 2016. I also received more votes than any sitting president of our country in history," the former White House chief continued. "Now, in order for our country to be successful and safe and great again, I'm probably going to have to do it again," Trump concluded, prompting a standing ovation from the crowd.

Yesterday, US President Joe Biden announced that he has an "intention", but has not yet made his final decision, to run for a second term in 2024.

