Trump Ready to Participate in the US Presidential Elections

World | October 23, 2022, Sunday // 13:26
Bulgaria: Trump Ready to Participate in the US Presidential Elections @Flickr

Former US President Donald Trump has hinted at his desire to participate in the next presidential election, which will be held in 2024.

The Republican made the corresponding statement at a rally in front of his supporters in the state of Texas. Trump repeated his claim that the results of the 2020 presidential election, won by Democrat Joe Biden, were rigged.

"I ran twice and I won twice," Trump said, according to Newsmax. "The second time I did much better than the first, having received several million more votes in 2020 than in 2016. I also received more votes than any sitting president of our country in history," the former White House chief continued. "Now, in order for our country to be successful and safe and great again, I'm probably going to have to do it again," Trump concluded, prompting a standing ovation from the crowd.

Yesterday, US President Joe Biden announced that he has an "intention", but has not yet made his final decision, to run for a second term in 2024.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BGNES

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Trump, elections, US, president
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria