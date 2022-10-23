COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 220 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 220, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

1360 tests were done, which means that the share of positive results is 16.17 percent.

One patient with confirmed coronavirus infection died.

To date, there are 680 people in hospitals with a diagnosis of COVID-19, of which 58 are in intensive care units. There are 15 new hospital admissions.

17 people have been cured in the last 24 hours, and a total of 1,226,235 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 10,113 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 135 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered, and a total of 4,572,472 doses have been administered since the beginning of the vaccination campaign.

A total of 37,821 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the coronavirus out of the 1,274,169 confirmed infections since the beginning of the pandemic.

/BTA