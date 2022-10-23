Bulgaria: The Price of Gas in November may Drop below 166 Leva

The Minister of Energy, Rosen Hristov, predicts that the price of gas in November may fall below BGN 166, and its value may be maintained in December.

He explained to the media his decision to abandon the proposal to introduce two electricity tariffs for domestic consumers. According to Rosen Hristov, the proposal was intended to play the role of a conservative buffer in case of a sharp jump in the prices of energy carriers. However, the ministry did not expect that the issue would be so politicized.

"At the moment, there is no need for two tariffs. We have stabilized gas supplies, our measures are working and together with the European ones, we have a positive expectation. If the situation persists, heating will not become more expensive either and it makes no sense. The proposal was intended as a buffer for the price of gas and as it is not of an urgent nature, we have decided not to bring it in. We have noticed that the dilemma is being politicized, and we are a technical government, and we do not like populist proposals. And as the problem has become sharply political, we have decided, instead of bringing the proposal, to maintain parliament with technical expertise," Hristov said.

He urged not to politicize the issue of diversification of nuclear fuel supplies and assured that it will be supplied by us after verification by independent international bodies.

Hristov: At least two companies will participate in the tender for nuclear fuel for the Kozloduy NPP

At least two companies will participate in the tender for the supply and processing of nuclear fuel for the Kozloduy NPP. At the moment, talks have already been held with "Westinghouse", the French company "Framatom" is also involved in the procedure. This was stated by Energy Minister Rosen Hristov at a briefing on Sunday.

He clarified that both firms are not dependent on Russian supplies and denied claims that the caretaker government is turning to Russia in terms of diversifying nuclear fuel supplies.

According to the minister, a group of the most recognized international experts is working on the subject. Hristov urged us to trust them, and not his predecessor in the post - Alexander Nikolov, who acted "under the dictates of Kiril Petkov".

"It's one thing to talk about football, quite another - about nuclear security," emphasized the energy minister.

He calls on all experts to join the debate on the case, because otherwise "things turn to political talk".

