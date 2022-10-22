Vucic: I Hope there will be no Sabotage on "Turkish Stream"

The President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vucic, said during a visit to the city of Leskovac, where he inspected the construction of a stadium in the city, that he was concerned of the possibility of sabotage on the Turkish Stream, Politika newspaper reported.

“We have done what we can - as far as food and energy sources are concerned. As long as sabotage, some kind of sabotage on "Turkish Stream" doesn't happen, I don't see any other problems that we might have”, said Vucic.

He explained that he was worried that there would be sabotage underwater like in the North Sea.

Vucic recalled that Russian President Putin stated that there were attempts to sabotage "Turkish Stream".

The Serbian president announced at the beginning of the week that the country will increase the security of its section of the Turkish Stream.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/OFFNews