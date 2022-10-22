Joe Biden has announced his "Intention" to Run for a Second Term

World | October 22, 2022, Saturday // 12:35
Bulgaria: Joe Biden has announced his "Intention" to Run for a Second Term @Wikimedia Commons

US President Joe Biden has announced that he has an "intention", but has not yet made his final decision, to run for a second term in 2024, AFP reported.

"The reason I'm not making the decision whether or not to officially enter the race is because once I do, there's a series of regulations that come into play and I'll have to accept that I'm already acting as a candidate. I haven't made up my mind, but I intend to run again. There is time”, Biden said in an interview on the MSNBC television channel

Asked how his wife, Jill Biden, was taking his intentions, Biden said:

"Dr. Biden, my wife, thinks we're doing something very important and that I shouldn't give up."

Joe Biden is the oldest president ever elected in the United States - on November 20, he will turn 80 years old, AFP notes. The agency also calculates that Biden will be 82 years old at the beginning of his possible second term, and 86 at the end.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNR

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: term, Biden, US, president
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria