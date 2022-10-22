Joe Biden has announced his "Intention" to Run for a Second Term

US President Joe Biden has announced that he has an "intention", but has not yet made his final decision, to run for a second term in 2024, AFP reported.

"The reason I'm not making the decision whether or not to officially enter the race is because once I do, there's a series of regulations that come into play and I'll have to accept that I'm already acting as a candidate. I haven't made up my mind, but I intend to run again. There is time”, Biden said in an interview on the MSNBC television channel

Asked how his wife, Jill Biden, was taking his intentions, Biden said:

"Dr. Biden, my wife, thinks we're doing something very important and that I shouldn't give up."

Joe Biden is the oldest president ever elected in the United States - on November 20, he will turn 80 years old, AFP notes. The agency also calculates that Biden will be 82 years old at the beginning of his possible second term, and 86 at the end.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNR