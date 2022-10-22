COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 718 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 718, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

5099 tests were done, which means that the share of positive results is 14 percent.

4 patients with confirmed coronavirus infection have died.

To date, there are 680 people in hospitals with a diagnosis of COVID-19, of which 59 are in intensive care units. There are 115 new hospital admissions.

1,026 people have been cured in the last 24 hours and a total of 1,226,218 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 9,911 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 1,075 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered, and a total of 4,572,337 doses have been administered since the start of the vaccination campaign.

A total of 37,820 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the new coronavirus out of the 1,273,949 confirmed infections since the beginning of the pandemic.

/BTA