BSMEPA received the Award in the Cross-Border Cooperation Category of the Go Global Awards

Business | October 22, 2022, Saturday // 11:58
Bulgaria: BSMEPA received the Award in the Cross-Border Cooperation Category of the Go Global Awards @sme.government.bg

Yesterday at a ceremony in Tallinn, Estonia, BSMEPA received the award in the cross-border cooperation category of the International Trade Council's Go Global Awards!

The Go Global Awards recognize companies and organizations that drive the economy forward through their innovation, technology and strategic solutions.

The awards bring together hundreds of senior executives from some of the world's most innovative manufacturers, processors and exporters together with representatives from government bodies, trade associations, venture capital firms and financial institutions.

For the past 3 years, the Bulgarian Small and Medium Enterprises Promotion Agency (BSMEPA) has taken nearly 500 Bulgarian producers to the largest international exhibitions in the world - in Germany, France, UAE, Qatar, Italy, Dubai, Turkey and a number of other countries on several continents. Almost 90% of the participating companies say that they have realized or expect at least one export contract.

In addition, the Agency organized trade missions all over the world - from Asia to the USA, as well as international business forums, in which more than 4,000 companies took part, and hosted the largest economic forums held in the country.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: BSMEPA, Bulgarian, award, business
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria