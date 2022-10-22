BSMEPA received the Award in the Cross-Border Cooperation Category of the Go Global Awards
Yesterday at a ceremony in Tallinn, Estonia, BSMEPA received the award in the cross-border cooperation category of the International Trade Council's Go Global Awards!
The Go Global Awards recognize companies and organizations that drive the economy forward through their innovation, technology and strategic solutions.
The awards bring together hundreds of senior executives from some of the world's most innovative manufacturers, processors and exporters together with representatives from government bodies, trade associations, venture capital firms and financial institutions.
For the past 3 years, the Bulgarian Small and Medium Enterprises Promotion Agency (BSMEPA) has taken nearly 500 Bulgarian producers to the largest international exhibitions in the world - in Germany, France, UAE, Qatar, Italy, Dubai, Turkey and a number of other countries on several continents. Almost 90% of the participating companies say that they have realized or expect at least one export contract.
In addition, the Agency organized trade missions all over the world - from Asia to the USA, as well as international business forums, in which more than 4,000 companies took part, and hosted the largest economic forums held in the country.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Examining the VPN Market in USA
- » Elon Musk to lay off 75 percent of Staff if he takes over Twitter
- » A Restaurant chain in Belgium is asking Customers for €1 each to Pay their Bills
- » Tips for Creating a Healthy home Workspace
- » NSI Revises the Growth of the Bulgarian Economy for 2021 with 6 Billion Leva
- » Almost 12% more Expensive Electricity for Businesses in Bulgaria