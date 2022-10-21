Examining the VPN Market in USA

Staying safe online and preventing network security breaches is essential for both organizations and individuals. The VPN market is quickly growing in size in the United States and many other locations around the world.

Here, we provide an overview of what a VPN is, how it works and the current and future market in the United States. If you are looking to purchase access to a VPN, this is also useful for learning what factors you should consider when choosing your VPN.

What is VPN and how does it work?

A VPN or ‘Virtual Private Network’ is used to encrypt a user’s internet traffic and help to disguise their identity online. It makes it more difficult for threat actors and other third parties to steal data or find the user’s location.

The VPN encrypts data in real time and works by hiding the user’s IP address, it redirects it through a remote server. This way other parties cannot see the data you transfer online and which websites you visit.

It turns your data into nonsensical digits, making it useless to anyone who could possibly get their hands on it.

One benefit of using a VPN is that you are able to access regional content that can only be accessed from certain parts of the world usually. Through spoofing, you are able to switch to a server in the country that hosts the content you want access to.

Another use for a VPN is secure data transfer. Perhaps you have important, sensitive files to transfer between networks, a VPN vastly reduces the risk of malicious parties managing to gain access to it.

The different types of VPN

There are a number of different types of VPN that you are likely to come across. Which one is right for you depends on a number of factors, including reason for use and whether you want to download software.

Perimeter 81 business VPN offers remote access, enabling enables users to connect to a private network. You are usually required to download a software to your device for this VPN type and configure the operating system (OS).

On the other hand, a personal VPN connects online through a third-party server. You install the software and then you are able to bypass regional geographic restrictions.

A mobile VPN is very similar to this and enables you to connect to a private network, often without interruption.

Lastly, there is the site-to-site VPN. This VPN joins up two or more networks to create a larger single network. You might use this to connect different satellite offices within an organization.

Site-to-site VPNs often do not require the user to download any sort of additional software in order to run it.

What’s the size of the VPN market in the USA?

The global VPN market is estimated to be worth more than $32 billion US dollars. In the United States, the market is currently worth around $14 billion dollars, accounting for a 35 percent share in the global market.

In the US, high profile data breaches that have caused wide scale disruption to critical infrastructure has prompted both private organizations and government agencies to bolster their cybersecurity efforts at VPNs are just one part of that strategy.

How much will it grow in next five years?

It is predicted that the VPN market size will skyrocket in the years ahead with the global market set to be worth more than $77 billion US dollars in less than five years time. The market in China alone is set to reach more than $11 billion dollars by the year 2026.

What factors should we consider while choosing a VPN?

Lastly, when selecting a VPN service there are a few details that you need to think about. For example, the speed that the VPN runs at is important to many internet users. Connections through VPNs are inevitably a little slower than direct connections due to the extra server layer, however outsourced servers may slow the process down even more.

The geographical location of the servers for the VPN are also worth looking into. You might wish to choose a provider with servers in a long list of countries in all parts of the world.

For instance, if you are looking to access content over available in the United Kingdom, you will need to make sure the UK is on the server list.

Pricing is of course something else to consider. Most VPNs operate on some sort of subscription basis and when you subscribe you pay a monthly fee to the provider to maintain the service.

You might get a discount for choosing an annual plan where you pay up front. There are also free VPN services available but it is likely that you will find they have less servers and a simplified service.