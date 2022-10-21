Bulgaria: Vezhdi Rashidov has been Elected Speaker of the 48th National Assembly

Vezhdi Rashidov was elected speaker of the 48th National Assembly with 139 votes in favor, 73 against and 27 abstentions.

"I nominate from the majority of the Presiding Council, on behalf of GERB, BSP, DPS and "Bulgarian Rise" we nominate Vezhdi Rashidov for the Speaker of the National Assembly," said BSP leader Kornelia Ninova from the parliamentary rostrum.

"We considered at the last presidential council, even at the proposal of ‘We Continue the Change’, not to put forward a nomination, but it was not accepted," said Hristo Ivanov from "Democratic Bulgaria".

"I will have to put on the scale - which is more important - my personality or the Bulgarian society, the fourth day of choosing a speaker would be a crime", announced Vezhdi Rashidov.

"We did not expect the nomination to come from BSP, we wanted to discuss how to vote in our parliamentary group," stated Kiril Petkov.

Kiril Petkov and Asen Vassilev from "We Continue the Change" asked for a 15-minute break.

"Vazrazhdane" once again raised the candidacy of Tsveta Rangelova.

"Some people's representatives do not want to have a National Assembly at all, most likely the life of this National Assembly will not be long," added Mustafa Karadayi from DPS.

In the first voting, again none of the candidates received the support required by the Constitution. The leaders then met for a presiding council, but no progress was reported on the issue after that, a second presiding council followed, after which MPs once again entered the chamber.

