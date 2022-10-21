Tips for Creating a Healthy home Workspace

Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, many of us have gotten used to working from home, and it has also become common practice by workplaces to allow employees to work from home when the need may arise.

In correspondence to working from home becoming a common practice, we see a vast increase in people having home offices. However, working from home can be distracting and create ergonomic problems, such as working from the bed instead of a desk.

Are you also tired of working all day from home at the dining table or struggling with maintaining your focus? Here are a few tips on how you can create a healthy workspace that increases your focus and comfort during the many working hours.

Create a quiet workspace

It can be hard not to get distracted when working from home with all the background noise from the kids’ arguing or playing, the running washing machine or the countless loud cars that constantly pass by.

Besides being distracting, the high noise level can also be bad for your health, as it can be stressful and increase your blood pressure.

To help you from getting distracted and feeling stressed, we collected a few ways in which you can create a quiet workspace:



You can use noise-cancelling headphones.



You can soundproof the room with plush furniture , acoustic panels or rugs. These thick materials isolate the room by absorbing noise. That way, the noise from the rest of the home is not disturbing you as much.



You can use sound-absorbing paint, as some of these can reduce up to 30% of noise in the house.



Lastly, you can try to drown out and mask the other noises with a white-noise machine.

It is important to consider which method fits your needs, personality, home and budget to get the most optimal effect and, hopefully, a less stressful work environment.

Perfekt your working posture

Another way you can create a healthy workspace is with office furniture that supports good posture and the placement of said furniture.

By creating an environment that promotes good posture, you will be able to focus and be more efficient as you do not feel pain or numbness, which makes you want to readjust yourself several times.

Here are a few tips on how you can set up a comfortable home office space:

Your desk: Your desk needs to be tall enough to have space for your knees and thighs while your feet are placed flat on the floor. Here, a height adjustable desk is ideal, as you can readjust the table height to fit your needs.

Additionally, when working while standing, you can achieve less pressure on your lower back, creating less numbness and pain.

Your chair: The best ergonomic office chair should provide easy operation and adjustability to get the support that fits your body’s needs.

For instance, get an office chair with a dynamic tilt to adjust the angle between the backrest and the seat. That way, the chair moulds to your body. In addition, you can help promote good posture by having lumbar support, as it supports the natural curve of your lower back.

Your screen: The screens and their placements are very important for you to avoid potential neck and shoulder pains.

You can achieve a good posture by placing your screen or a separate monitor at arm's length and the top of the screen slightly below or precisely at eye level. This monitor placement helps you maintain a comfortable posture where you do not strain your neck to look at the screen.

These are merely a few tips for creating a good working posture. To get an even better posture, you can also explore your choice of an ergonomic mouse, keyboard placement and much more.

Take a break and move your hips

As important as it is to have the right office equipment for you to focus and work comfortably, as needed are breaks - and no, we do not mean a pause where you lay in your bed on your phone.

By breaks, we mean maybe 5-10 minutes where you get up and move around - whether that movement is you dancing around in the living room like a mad person or taking a nice walk. It does not matter as long as you move your body.

The movement helps your body from stiffening up like a board and keeps the blood flow going. In other words, it can help you prevent injuries and brain fog. Therefore, moving around can be a nice break and a great way to improve your concentration during work.

Moreover, small breaks from looking at your screen are a nice breath of fresh air for your eyes, which are working so hard to focus all day long. The small breaks will help you avoid eye fatigue and blurry vision by letting you rest and refocus.

All in all, there are many ways you can help your body throughout the workday, and these methods help your efficiency as you can concentrate better without pain and discomfort. Therefore, it would be a good idea to start investing in your home office, so you no longer risk getting back pains from working at the sofa table.

This is a sponsored article.