Deputy PM: Bulgaria can receive nearly 16 Billion Leva from European Programs

“Bulgaria can receive nearly BGN 16 billion from the European programs for the new program period”, announced the Deputy Prime Minister for the utilization of European funds Atanas Pekanov. Seven programs have already been approved. Pekanov and ministers presented what has been done so far.

"For me, it is important that these processes are moving, Bulgaria is moving in harmony with its European obligations. In the last 2 months, European funds were approved under 7 of the operational programs, over BGN 14 billion, which will flow into the Bulgarian economy in the coming program period. These funds will flow into our economy in an environment of crisis, we must utilize their effect, improving living conditions. This is an extremely large resource - BGN 14 billion, plus BGN 2 billion, in reality more than the Recovery Plan and sustainability," said Atanas Pekanov, Deputy Prime Minister for the Management of European Funds.

“Secondly, under two programs that are part of the structural funds. The recovery and sustainability plan is open and working. Under the Ministry of Innovation and Growth, it will provide BGN 600 million, under the Recovery Plan by the end of the year in the form of 4 procedures. Two procedures are already active and are being worked on. The first - Technological modernization, the application process has ended there. BGN 268 million. We received 2,500 investment proposals for over BGN 1 billion.”

"Nearly BGN 450 million have been earmarked in Bulgaria's green program to fight floods, BGN 92 million - aimed at actions... Efforts will be directed at projects to promote and implement environmentally friendly measures and infrastructure, guaranteeing prevention from floods," said Rositsa Karamfilova, Minister of Environment and Water.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNT