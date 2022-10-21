A Restaurant chain in Belgium is asking Customers for €1 each to Pay their Bills

The owner of a restaurant chain in Belgium has asked customers to pay €1 per person to help pay rising electricity and gas bills, Reuters reported. According to Michel de Blois, the cost of living crisis is a matter of life and death for his business.

The Sabai Sabai chain has 20 Asian restaurants in Brussels and the country. According to De Blois, with a bill of 100,000 euros per month and 100,000 customers, an additional 1 euro is quite enough to cover his expenses.

"The idea is to ask people to help us survive so that we can continue to exist after the crisis," he told Reuters.

While other restaurant owners have opted to simply raise prices, De Blois has resorted to the idea of ​​"temporary energy assistance" that will be phased out when the crisis is over.

Customers find on every table in Sabai Sabai establishments a sheet explaining the situation, which aims to convince them to give the euro. Some are giving, but others, such as actor Jerome Hauptmann, say "times are tough for everyone." "The government should support everyone, it is not fair to transfer everything to the consumers," he points out.

De Blois claims that most customers support the restaurants. "For us, it is a matter of life and death whether we will survive. But if people do not want to give this euro, we do not argue with them."

