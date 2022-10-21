Bulgarian Railways with 30% growth in Revenue, Trains are Ready for the Winter

Over the past month, train delays have decreased, and schedule performance has improved by nearly 10% compared to September last year, reports Bulgarian Railway (BDZ). This is mainly due to the reduced shortage of locomotives - from nearly 21 units on average per day to 8 units on average per day, due to the improvement of efficiency in the execution of repair activities and compliance with the repair schedule. Currently, the shortage of wagons on an average daily basis is about 40 units.

The current management of BDZ has launched an active repair program to fully ensure the plan for composing trains in stages. Due to the increase in the number of locomotives in motion during the months of September and October, more than 90% of the train schedule has been fulfilled on certain days, and on some days it even approaches 95%, according to the BDZ.

It is specified that the train schedule can sustain performance values ​​of over 90% in the coming months.

"The fleet is quite old - wagons and a large part of the locomotives. Negotiations are currently underway at the level of the Ministry of Transport and the purchase of new rolling stock is being discussed," Hristo Ivanov, manager of BDZ - Passenger Transport, who took over this post, explained to BNR in mid-September.

About 30% increased revenue from passenger transport compared to last year, Ivanov points out. According to him, there is an "influx of passengers who have focused on rail transport" and even more growth is expected during the winter period.

He assured that preventive maintenance has been done on the wagons before the winter period and they are ready for heating.

With the help of scanning stickers located in the carriages, travelers can make recommendations about the cleanliness inside, the head of BDZ - Passenger Transport also announced.

At this stage, no increase in railway ticket prices is foreseen. According to Hristo Ivanov, the financial condition of the company is currently good.

/BNR