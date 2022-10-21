MFA with Strong Reaction to the ideas in Skopje to Ban Bulgarian Associations in North Macedonia

The Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs reacted sharply against the ideas of parties in the Republic of North Macedonia for a law that would ban Bulgarian associations in our southwestern neighbor. The department commented that this senseless delay in guaranteeing the rights of the Bulgarians is not Skopje's path to European integration.

Our foreign ministry watches with bewilderment how our south-western neighbor starts another campaign against Bulgarian organizations, which threatens the basic rights of Bulgarians in the RNM, such as their right to association, assembly and freedom of speech. Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Kostadin Kojabashev reminded the authorities in Skopje.

"The use of ratification, including legislative initiatives, which unprincipledly exploits topics related to fascism, anti-Semitism and terrorism in order to limit fundamental rights and ... good neighborly relations, is extremely unacceptable. We categorically reject attempts to impose selective one-sided historical interpretations for overcoming of the historical contradictions in question. A special international treaty commission has been established, and its work cannot be replaced by any newly created structure."

Bulgaria cannot support any step of Skopje's European integration if the rights of the Bulgarians in our Southwestern neighbor are not guaranteed.

"The initial analysis indicates that the latest legislative changes in Skopje are contrary to this condition, from which only third parties hostile to the EU would benefit."

/BNR