No Plans to Evacuate the Bulgarian Diplomats from Kyiv

At this stage, our Foreign Ministry does not envisage the evacuation of Bulgarian diplomats from Kyiv, despite the complicated situation in Ukraine after the latest Russian attacks. Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Kostadin Kojabashev specified:

“We are monitoring the situation very carefully. We are prepared in the event of a possible further escalation and the impossibility of continuing work on the ground with evacuation plans, and in the very building of our diplomatic representation all the necessary conditions for a normal stay for a relatively short period of time - from 5 to 7 days, are provided the entire composition, there are six people in place. Our country categorically and most strongly condemns the ongoing military escalation by Russia in Ukraine, incl. and the very massive airstrikes carried out in the last two weeks against Ukrainian cities, especially Kyiv.”

/BNR