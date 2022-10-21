COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 600 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

Under 600 new cases of coronavirus were registered in Bulgaria in the last 24 hours. Four confirmed infected people have died, according to data from the Unified Information Portal.

The new cases of coronavirus are 586 - less than a week ago, when they were 779. On the other hand, the number of deaths is more than last Friday, when there were two.

The 586 new cases were identified from 5,065 tests (nearly 11.60 percent were positive). Nearly 58 percent of the newly infected have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 (they have not completed the vaccination course).

The total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria is now 1,273,231. They have been established by 10,661,003 tests (nearly 11.95 percent are positive).

All four who died in the last 24 hours were not vaccinated. The total number of deaths in Bulgaria after infection with the coronavirus is 37,816.

Active cases are 10,223, down from 10,694 a week ago.

681 people with a diagnosis of COVID-19 were hospitalized, 53 of them in intensive care units. A week ago, 690 people were in hospitals, 45 of them in intensive care units.

There are 68 new arrivals in a medical facility in the last 24 hours. 75 percent of them have not been vaccinated.

698 people with a positive test for coronavirus were reported as cured in the last 24 hours. The total number of recoveries is 1,225,192.

In the last 24 hours, 1,531 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 were administered. Their total number since the beginning of the campaign in our country is 4,571,262.

2,072,860 people have completed the vaccination course. 910,004 of them were given a booster dose, i.e. they were revaccinated, and the booster dose of 37,436 people was with an adapted vaccine.

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BTA