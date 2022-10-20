US Special Envoy urged Kosovo to Delay the Re-Registration of Cars with Serbian License Plates

The US Special Envoy for the Western Balkans has asked Kosovo to delay the re-registration of vehicles by 10 months. In an interview with Channel 10, Gabriel Escobar emphasized that Pristina has the right to implement the re-registration, but the desire is to do so in a peaceful way that does not increase tensions.

Pristina is demanding the replacement of Serbian-issued car license plates with Republic of Kosovo plates. According to Escobar, there is still no response to the request from the authorities in Pristina.

The American envoy also stated that the US supports the Franco-German dialogue plan. According to him, reaching a final agreement between Belgrade and Pristina is a matter of weeks, not years.

/BNT