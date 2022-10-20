EU agrees on Sanctions against Iran over Drones for Russia

The EU has agreed to introduce new sanctions against Iran over the supply of drones to Russia used in attacks on civilian targets, Reuters reported, citing the Czech presidency of the EU Council.

"EU ambassadors agreed on measures against entities supplying Iranian drones that hit Ukraine," the presidency announced on Twitter, stressing that this happened in a record short time - three days.

On Wednesday, the EU and the US said they had sufficient evidence that Iran was exporting the drones to Russia, although Tehran denies this.

"EU countries have decided to freeze the assets of three individuals and one company responsible for the supply of drones (and) are ready to extend sanctions to four more Iranian companies already on a previous sanctions list," the statement said.

On Tuesday, the US newspaper New York Times reported, citing intelligence sources, that Iran had also sent instructors to Crimea to train Russian soldiers to launch and target the drones.

Most air attacks against Ukrainian cities and energy facilities are carried out from the southern direction of Crimea.

