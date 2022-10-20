Political Crisis: Bulgarian MPs again Failed to Elect a Speaker of the National Assembly (OVERVIEW)

MPs stopped the meeting which was the sixth attempt to elect a Speaker of the National Assembly.

Desislava Atanasova from GERB-SDS made a proposal on behalf of the parliamentary group to end the debates. With 206 votes, the proposal was accepted.

Since the oldest deputy Vezhdi Rashidov was also proposed for the position, after an emotional speech to the deputies, he withdrew his candidacy.

DPS nominated Yordan Tsonev again, "Vazrazhdane" proposed Tsveta Rangelova, and BSP supported the candidacy of Kristian Vigenin. GERB-SDS and "We Continue the Change," said that they will not propose a new candidate.

During the voting, Yordan Tsonev received the support of 102 deputies, Kristian Vigenin was supported by 74 people, and Tsveta Rangelova by 27.

In the re-voting between Tsonev and Vigenin, the DPS MP again received 102 votes in favor and Vigenin - 73.

Presiding Vezhdi Rashidov scheduled a new meeting for tomorrow at 10:00 a.m.

How did the first plenary vote go earlier?

Kiril Petkov from "We Continue the Change" stated that a consensus was reached for objectivity in relation to the rules for electing the speaker of the National Assembly and suggested that one party should announce one or two candidates from another political force.

Daniel Mitov from GERB added that this is difficult to achieve, and Desislava Atanasova emphasized that there is no majority and unequivocal agreement of the leaders of the parliamentary groups.

"Each of us is ready for some concessions, we reached out to seek consensus, the parliament is blocked for the second day and we are creating a constitutional crisis. We proposed to elect the oldest deputy, who will have vice-presidents, which was not accepted. Let's bet on a variant in which, after the first and second political forces withdrew their candidacies, let's choose the third nomination of Mr. Tsonev, which was again not accepted. I propose to unite again around the figure of the oldest," said Desislava Atanasova.

According to Asen Vassilev, this parliament is shaping up to be short. Kostadin Kostadinov from "Vazrazhdane" added that there is a division, but there is a desire to reach an understanding.

"For two days, what we bring to your attention is a disgrace. This is the heaviest blow to the parliamentary republic, parliamentary democracy and the party system, it is starting to look like a script. As if there is a mood for elections, this is my feeling. We made a reasonable compromise with Vezhdi Rashidov, but it was not accepted, we have been playing with puppets for too long, there have been a lot of unstable positions today, we support uniting around the oldest so that the parliament can start, if such an agreement is not reached, we will renew Kristian Vigenin's candidacy," said BSP leader Kornelia Ninova.

"Consensus and agreement in this room are hard to come by", added the leader of "Bulgarian Rise" Stefan Yanev.

The crisis with the election of the Speaker of the National Assembly continues today - after the sixth attempt, the deputies again did not vote for anyone. However, the situation developed dynamically during the break and the largest parliamentary group GERB-SDS withdrew its candidacy. "We Continue the Change" invited the parties to consultations to find a solution.

After the Presiding National Assembly, Vezhdi Rashidov, announced a break, the parties gathered for a presiding council, and then made several statements. "Democratic Bulgaria" announced a different approach for electing the chairman, for example, that it should be the oldest or the most experienced representative of the people.

A little later, "We Continue the Change" invited all parties to public consultations in order to find a solution to the crisis, which, according to Asen Vassilev, is unprecedented:

"At 12:00 p.m. in the ‘Zapad’ hall, we invite the leaders of all parties represented in the parliament to public consultations, which will be broadcast online and all Bulgarian citizens can see what is happening, so that we can find a way to solve the constitutional crisis," he said he.

The BSP said they would go to these talks. Minutes later, Desislava Atanasova from GERB-SDS announced that the party is withdrawing the candidacy of Rosen Zhelyazkov and that they agree to a different approach for electing the chairman:

"A presidential council has not yet decided what criteria will be used to elect the president of the 48th National Assembly, since the criterion of gathering a majority does not apply at the moment, because there is parity. We agree for talks that the third party nominates a president or another approach - the oldest, the most experienced, any approach, as long as there is a way for the National Assembly to start its legislative activity," said Atanasova.

However, the parties did not go to the meeting with "We Continue the Change" at 12 o'clock, but gathered again for a presidential council. Kiril Petkov and Asen Vassilev called for dialogue.

More from today’s second attempt to elect a speaker of the National Assembly read here.

