Interior Minister: The Door to Schengen is Wide Open for Bulgaria

“The door to Schengen for Bulgaria is wide open”. This was stated by Interior Minister Ivan Demerdzhiev at a briefing after the cabinet meeting.

"This is a consequence of the efforts made by the caretaker government. A lot of funds were voted for the better protection of our land border with Turkey, besides this, the Ministry of the Interior did a lot of work, because we were the subject of an expert inspection."

The Minister of the Interior announced that at the Court of Justice in Luxembourg, no one indicated Bulgaria as a current route of illegal migration.

The feedback from 30 experts of the European Commission is that our country is doing excellently.

"The only country that remains somewhat skeptical is the Netherlands. But I believe that with such an assessment in the report that we are waiting for on October 21, the feedback will be positive. I believe that the goal we set for Bulgaria to be accepted into the Schengen area in December, will be achieved," said the minister.

On Tuesday, the European Parliament with strongly urged for the admission of Bulgaria and Romania to the Schengen area.

/BNT