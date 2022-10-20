Bulgaria’s Foreign Ministry: North Macedonia must Stop the Provocations against Macedonian Bulgarians

“Bulgaria has always sought to strengthen and deepen friendship and good neighborly relations with North Macedonia. The Bulgarian state has invested a lot of effort in the realization of this goal in recent years.”

This is stated in an official position of the Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs sent to BGNES. "The Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasizes again that any public statements that insult or provoke the other party are absolutely unacceptable. They do not represent the official position of the Bulgarian state and attempts to present it as such are incorrect and a sign of bad faith. Regardless of the many provocations against Bulgaria and especially against the Bulgarians in North Macedonia in recent months, we consider such speech unacceptable and extremely counterproductive. Such statements are not in the interest of the Bulgarians in North Macedonia. They divert public attention from the fair and legitimate aspiration of the Bulgarian community for equal civil rights, especially for free association and defense of their cultural and historical heritage," the MFA position also states.

"In the spirit of the Treaty of Friendship, Good Neighborliness and Cooperation of 2017, we call on politicians and public figures on both sides of the border to direct their efforts and messages to support the process of restoring trust and consolidating good neighborly relations", is also said in the position of the Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

We remind you of comments made by the leader of North Macedonia’s opposition VMRO-DPMNE Hristijan Mickoski comparing Bulgaria's policy towards the RNM with that of Russia towards Ukraine.

