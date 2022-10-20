COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 630 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 630, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

5,539 tests were performed, which means that the proportion of positive results is 11.37 percent.

11 patients with confirmed coronavirus infection have died.

To date, there are 692 people in hospitals with a diagnosis of COVID-19, of which 58 are in intensive care units. There are 85 new hospital admissions.

765 people were cured in the last 24 hours and a total of 1,224,494 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 10,339 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 1,413 doses of vaccineс against COVID-19 have been administered, and a total of 4,569,732 since the start of the vaccination campaign.

A total of 37,812 people in our country have lost the battle with the coronavirus from the confirmed 1,272,645 infected since the beginning of the pandemic.

/BTA