Putin declared Martial Law in the Occupied Regions of Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin declared martial law in the occupied territories of Ukraine's Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions.
He himself stated this during a meeting of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, quoted by Russian media.
Ukrainian media note that Putin's decree is illegitimate, but will be considered by the Federation Council "as soon as possible".
In reality, with this decision, the Russian president gives the occupation troops in Ukraine "additional powers to guarantee security".
According to the "decree", it is envisaged to strengthen the control over the civilian population in the occupied territories, to deport citizens to Russian regions, to limit their exit from them, to illegally inspect vehicles, to put the local media in "defense needs" mode.
It is also indicated that in the border regions of Russia (Krasnodar Territory, Belgorod Region, Bryansk, Voronezh, Kursk and Rostov Region), as well as in Crimea, a "medium level of reaction" is being introduced.
In the period from September 23rd to 27th, the Russian invaders held pseudo-referendums in the occupied parts of the four regions of Ukraine. In Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions the polls were to secede from Ukraine and join Russia, and in Donetsk and Luhansk regions to join Russia.
People were forced to vote under the muzzle of machines. According to the results shown by the Russian propaganda, more than 90% of the participants in the "referendum" voted "yes".
However, almost all countries do not recognize the results of the fake vote.
However, on September 30, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the annexation of the four regions of Ukraine.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
/OFFNews
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » The Mayor of Moscow announced an End to Mobilization
- » Putin announced that the Mobilization will End in 2 weeks
- » The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe recognized Russia as a Terrorist Country
- » Russia: The Bomb for the Crimean Bridge was Planted before the Cargo passed through Bulgaria
- » Moldova: Three Russian Cruise Missiles entered Moldovan Airspace
- » Putin: In case of New Terrorist Attacks, Russia's Response will be harsh