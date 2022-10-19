Putin declared Martial Law in the Occupied Regions of Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin declared martial law in the occupied territories of Ukraine's Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions.

He himself stated this during a meeting of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, quoted by Russian media.

Ukrainian media note that Putin's decree is illegitimate, but will be considered by the Federation Council "as soon as possible".

In reality, with this decision, the Russian president gives the occupation troops in Ukraine "additional powers to guarantee security".

According to the "decree", it is envisaged to strengthen the control over the civilian population in the occupied territories, to deport citizens to Russian regions, to limit their exit from them, to illegally inspect vehicles, to put the local media in "defense needs" mode.

It is also indicated that in the border regions of Russia (Krasnodar Territory, Belgorod Region, Bryansk, Voronezh, Kursk and Rostov Region), as well as in Crimea, a "medium level of reaction" is being introduced.

In the period from September 23rd to 27th, the Russian invaders held pseudo-referendums in the occupied parts of the four regions of Ukraine. In Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions the polls were to secede from Ukraine and join Russia, and in Donetsk and Luhansk regions to join Russia.

People were forced to vote under the muzzle of machines. According to the results shown by the Russian propaganda, more than 90% of the participants in the "referendum" voted "yes".

However, almost all countries do not recognize the results of the fake vote.

However, on September 30, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the annexation of the four regions of Ukraine.

