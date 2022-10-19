Kostadin Kostadinov: This Parliament is a majority of an indiscriminate Euro-Atlantic crowd

“Dear compatriots. I want to ask you, are you satisfied with what you see in this hall? Do you like the election result? Do you like that, once again, the National Assembly will gather not representatives of the people, but a majority of an indiscriminate Euro-Atlantic crowd.

We from ‘Vazrazhdane’ will not speak on behalf of the entire nation, but for good or evil - and no one else can. Because the Bulgarian people refrained from participating in the elections, therefore no one can speak on their behalf.”

This was said by the leader of the pro-Russian "Vazrazhdane" party Kostadin Kostadinov in a speech before the National Assembly.

“We do not know the reasons why more than 61% of Bulgarians do not vote, but we can guess: apathy, nihilism, disbelief, despair, despondency, mental laziness and degradation. All this practically spells the death sentence of our people and country”, added Kostadinov.

“Against this backdrop, while a war is being waged a few hundred kilometers from our borders, the economic consequences of which are already engulfing our entire continent; while inflation is eating away at our economy, for a whole week the still unconvened National Assembly was dealing with the most important case in our country, whether the ambassadors of Russia and Belarus should be present today.

The Euro-Atlantic crowd here with their infantile chanting here puts that judgment into action every day. That's why I ask again - do you expect these people to govern you well, to be fair and selfless in their actions, and to put the Bulgarian interest above everything, as we all swore a while ago?”, asked Kostadinov.

He also read two poems by Ivan Vazov in front of the deputies.

