Kosovo: Vucic is preparing Military Aggression in the Balkans like Putin's in Ukraine

At the Security Council /UNSC/, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kosovo, Donika Gervalla, stated that Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic is preparing a military aggression in the Balkans like that of Vladimir Putin in Ukraine.

Gervalla participated in the debates on the 6-month report of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on the situation in Kosovo. According to her, Serbia will cause instability at the end of the month, when the deadline for changing car registration numbers expires. She announced that "90% of the cars in Kosovo already have changed registrations" and specified that "Serbian extremists brutally threaten every single citizen, including setting fire to their cars, if they change the registration of their car".

"Serbia is threatening the local Serbs who accept the Kosovo license plates. A part of the cars with changed registrations were set on fire. The SC should not ignore this fact," she added. The minister recalled that the international community has asked Serbia to stop with its calls for violence, which are being prepared for the end of this month. "Personally, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg prevented Vucic from causing destabilization. The threat of instability comes only from one side. Kosovo does not threaten, but only calls on Serbia to stick to the agreement it signed," stressed Donika Gervalla.

"The current president was part of Slobodan Milosevic's propaganda. He stated the following in the Parliament of Serbia: ‘For every Serb killed, we will kill 100 Muslims.’ "Vucic is preparing military aggression in the Balkans, just like Putin did," Gervalla emphasized and recalled the numerous military maneuvers of the Serbian and Russian armies in recent years.

During the debates at the UN Security Council, Serbian Foreign Minister Nikola Selakovic accused the authorities in Pristina of systematic pressure against the Serbs living there with the aim of driving them from their homes.

"With their irresponsible behavior, the interim institutions in Kosovo are deliberately sabotaging the efforts not only of Belgrade, but also of the EU and other involved countries of the international community, with the obvious intention of achieving two goals: To not fulfill the obligations, on the one hand, and on the other , to threaten, marginalize and drive Serbs from their homes," Selaković said, adding: "Serbia has always been in favor of finding a lasting solution through peaceful means, for the sake of peace, stability and a common future."

/BGNES