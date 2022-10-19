Kiril Petkov: In this Parliament, "We Continue the Change" will be a Constructive, Predictable Opposition

"In this parliament, ‘We continue the change’ will resume its work from where it was stopped, as a constructive, predictable opposition," WCC co-chairman Kiril Petkov said from the parliamentary rostrum.

According to him, “the party will be guided by two principles in order to fulfill our pre-election promises”.

"As of today, we will re-submit the bill for the anti-corruption commission with investigative functions, we will work to speed up the submission of the bill for the investigation of the chief prosecutor by an independent judge," added Kiril Petkov.

According to him, the politics of spheres of influence should remain in the past.

"In the debates, we will monitor for principles and consistency in their statements and actions", added Kiril Petkov.

/BNT