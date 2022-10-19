COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 787 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 787, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

6,808 tests were performed, which means that the share of positive results is 11.55 percent.

6 patients with confirmed coronavirus infection have died.

To date, there are 708 people in hospitals with a diagnosis of COVID-19, of which 58 are in intensive care units. There are 116 new hospital admissions.

704 people were cured in the last 24 hours and a total of 1,223,729 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Active cases are currently 10,485.

In the last 24 hours, 1,548 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered, and a total of 4,568,319 doses have been administered since the beginning of the vaccination campaign.

A total of 37,801 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the new coronavirus out of the 1,272,015 confirmed infections since the beginning of the pandemic.

/BTA