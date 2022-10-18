Bulgaria: Ex-PM Borissov stated that GERB cannot form a Government

The leader of GERB and former Prime Minister, Boyko Borissov, stated that the party cannot form a government, as it faces a refusal for dialogue on the part of "We Continue the Change". For this reason, according to him, a cabinet with the second and third terms will not be possible. Borissov considers it unnecessary to try for a minority government:

"This is not fair to the nation, it is not fair to the people. To waste time for us to form a minority government that will not be supported. Then for the second party to form a government that will also obviously not be supported and then we are betting on a possible third term. Without the first two parties taking some responsibility, there can be no stability".

As an option, Borissov pointed to the main political forces uniting around a cabinet of experts to govern during the winter months. According to the GERB leader, the new parliament should extend the validity of this year's budget.

What else did the GERB leader say to the party members and the newly elected MPs from the party:

“The parliamentary group of the GERB-SDS in the 48th National Assembly retains its name, Desislava Atanasova will be the chairperson of the PG, we propose Rosen Zhelyazkov for the chairperson of the parliament, Rositsa Kirilova for the deputy chairperson”, announced Borissov.

“All parties behave as if they were in a pre-election situation and continue to promise things that they know cannot happen. Why are they so stubbornly running away from talks on specific topics”, asked Borissov, referring to "We Continue the Change" and "Democratic Bulgaria", whose representatives stated that they will not participate in the talks led by Rosen Plevneliev and Solomon Passy.

Boyko Borissov stated that without a government of national agreement, nothing can happen

“A minority government is a last resort, if all options are exhausted, we will probably do it. This is the goal of Asen Vassilev because he knows what the state's financial situation is. Today, once again, Bulgaria is entering the financial markets”, said the leader of GERB, who compared the current situation with the expression: “We are flying downhill at high speed - a debt spiral.”

"That's why they (We Continue the Change) don't want us to sit at the table. For next year, the state needs about 15 billion," Borissov also said.

According to Borissov, there is only one way out of the crisis - talks

"There is no point in talking about a first, second and third term - it is not fair to the people, it is not fair to waste time, for us to make a minority government that will not be supported, for the second to make a minority government that not to be supported and let's hope for the third term", continued Borissov and stated that without the first two parties - GERB and WCC, to take some responsibility, the other parties are with 7-8-9 percent each.

“There can be no stability”, said Borissov. He suggested that after the opening of the parliament there should be several days for negotiations.

“Without talks, there is no point in continuing the agony, but going to elections. We do not want the country to continue living in chaos. Those of us who were in power, we are pulling back - let the experts come forward and overcome the winter”, said the former PM.

The leader of GERB turned to the people's representatives from his party with a proposal: “To propose to the other political parties that a law be adopted to extend the validity of this budget. This is the only way out and the caretaker government, if it goes to elections, can pay off, compensate, pensions, etc.”

"Putting in a new budget, I am now telling you that we will ask for a 30% increase in pensions and a minimum of a 30% increase in incomes! If we’re going to play: who can break more," said Borissov.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNR