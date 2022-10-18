Ukrainian Parliament recognized Chechnya as "Temporarily Occupied by the Russian Federation"

World » UKRAINE | October 18, 2022, Tuesday // 16:24
The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted a resolution declaring the Chechen Republic of Ichkeria a territory "temporarily occupied by the Russian Federation" and condemning "the commission of genocide against the Chechen people", Meduza reported. The document was approved by 287 deputies.

A draft resolution to recognize the independence of the Chechen Republic of Ichkeria (ChRI - a separatist state entity that proclaimed its independence in 1991 and was liquidated by Russia in 2000) was also submitted to the Ukrainian parliament.

Representatives of the Chechen special forces are involved in Russia's war against Ukraine, and the head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, is one of the most prominent supporters of the "special military operation" in Ukraine.

Supporters of Ichkeria are fighting on the side of the Ukrainian forces. In August 2022, Kadyrov threatened them that they would pay with their blood for the betrayal.

