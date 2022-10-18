Hackers Attacked the Website of the Bulgarian National Radio
In just over an hour, the online platform of the Bulgarian National Radio (BNR) - bnr.bg, was subjected to a hacker attack. More than 2.5 million access requests per second hit the site around noon. Source not identified.
The blocking is reminiscent of the hacker attacks on Saturday evening - October 15, when some of the websites of Bulgarian state institutions were unavailable due to a massive DDos attack by the Russian hacker group "Kilnet".
A DDoS attack uses hundreds of thousands of devices that generate simultaneous traffic to a site in order to overload it and make it unavailable.
In addition to the national programs "Horizon" and "Hristo Botev", the structure of BNR includes the online platform Binar, Radio Bulgaria - which provides news about Bulgaria in 11 languages online, as well as nine regional programs - Varna, Plovdiv, Burgas, Shumen, Vidin, Blagoevgrad, Stara Zagora, Sofia and Kardzhali.
