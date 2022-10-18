Bulgaria: Hospitals in Burgas are full of Unclaimed Bodies of Refugees

"Hospitals in Burgas are full of unidentified dead persons that hunters find in the forest. They cannot be released because their identities cannot be established."

This is what the chief prosecutor Ivan Geshev said a few days ago regarding the migrant pressure on Bulgaria.

According to the only forensic doctor in the district, Dr. Galina Mileva, the problem is very serious, especially during the summer months.

“There is a huge refugee flow, not only as migrants across the Turkish border, but also Ukrainians. We have many Ukrainians who died here. The relatives of some of them are ready to carry out their funerals here. However, others remain in the morgue, unclaimed”, she says.

According to her, there are currently four refugees in the morgue who crossed the Turkish border, four Ukrainians, as well as unclaimed Bulgarians.

“The process for carrying out a funeral for a deceased without relatives or with relatives abroad must be changed, and not have them stay with us for months or years. The maternity ward is located above our ward and infections can start. A new storage cabinet for storing the corpses should be purchased”, Dr. Mileva believes.

