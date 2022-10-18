Russian Ambassador to Bulgaria: There has been a Recommendation from the EC to Isolate Russian Diplomats

Politics » DIPLOMACY | October 18, 2022, Tuesday // 09:33
Bulgaria: Russian Ambassador to Bulgaria: There has been a Recommendation from the EC to Isolate Russian Diplomats Eleonora Mitrofanova @BNR

First comment of the Russian ambassador to Bulgaria, Eleonora Mitrofanova, after it became clear that she will not be invited to the opening of the parliament tomorrow.

According to her words in front of the Russian news agency TASS, the European Commission recommended that Russian diplomats be isolated. The decision can be made by either party.

She called bringing the issue to the media "vaudeville." And she also commented that the relations between the two countries are currently frozen, but she hopes that they are not buried. Mitrofanova wishes success to the Bulgarian MPs from the 48th Parliament.

/BNT

