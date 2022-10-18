COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 1,147 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new cases of coronavirus for the last 24 hours in Bulgaria are 1147, 61.29 percent of them are among unvaccinated people, according to the data in the Unified Information Portal.

The number of people who died from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours is 11, and the total number of deaths from the infection in Bulgaria is 37,795. In the last 24 hours, 7,729 tests were performed, and 14.8 percent of them turned out to be positive.

Active cases of COVID-19 were 10,408, up from 11,218 the previous day, and hospitalizations were 679, including 54 in intensive care units (up from 46 the previous day).

In the past 24 hours, there were 143 newly hospitalized carriers of the coronavirus, of which 71.33 percent were unvaccinated. 1,946 were cured in the last 24 hours.

During the past 24 hours, 884 doses of vaccines against the coronavirus were administered, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal. The total number of vaccines administered in Bulgaria is 4,566,772.

Since the beginning of the pandemic in Bulgaria the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 is a total of 1,271,228, and 1,223,025 people have been cured.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BTA