Bulgarian Hoteliers want the State to Cover part of their Heating Bills

Hoteliers in winter resorts are demanding that the state cover part of their heating costs in the coming season. This was announced by the Bulgarian Hotel and Restaurant Association.

Kiril Zashev is the owner of a hotel in Bansko. He says they expect a strong season in the mountain resort, but are still worried about high gas and electricity prices. According to him, the electricity distribution companies demand advance payments from both hotels and the restaurant industry. His hotel with a capacity of 60 places last year paid over 5,000 BGN monthly bill, now he expects it to be about 1,000 more. This makes the possibility of the hotel closing down real.

"We expect a 10-15 to 20% increase in heating bills", warns the hotelier. According to him, this could bankrupt family hotels. He also expects a jump in the prices of the services that are offered to the branch. Another problem that Zashev is alarming about are the Ukrainian refugees. Due to the absence of a regular government, it is believed that the program to house them in hotels will be discontinued.

