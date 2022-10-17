Bulgaria: 18.7% is the Annual Inflation in September

Annual inflation will reach 18.7% in September 2022, NSI reports. Monthly inflation is 1.2% and year-to-date inflation (September 2022 vs. December 2021) is 14.0%.

The following consumer groups have increased prices the most:

education - increase by 5.4%

by 5.4% housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels - increase by 4.2%

by 4.2% food products and soft drinks - increase by 2.3%

by 2.3% clothing and footwear - increase by 1.9%

The prices of goods and services have decreased in the following consumer groups:

entertainment and culture - decrease by 4.6%

transport - decrease by 2.9%

messages - decrease by 1.8%

As for food, leafy vegetables - by 9.9%, green beans, zucchini and eggplants - by 8.2%, citrus and southern fruits - by 7.1%, tomatoes - by 7.0%, eggs - by 6.5%, pasta - by 5.3%, cottage cheese - by 5.2%, pork - by 4.8%, ripe garlic - by 4.5%, white cheese - by 4.5%, cucumbers - by 4.4%, low-fat fresh milk - by 4.3%, sugar - by 3.8% , meat from cattle - by 3.1%, cabbage - by 3.1%.

The prices of pepper decreased the most - by 12.5%, grapes - by 9.4%, root vegetables - by 6.5%, apples - by 5.3%.

Among non-food goods and services, the largest price increase was recorded for methane for LTS - by 18.3%, central gas supply - by 16.7%, pellets - by 12.7%, wood for heating - by 12.2%, coal - by 6.8%, cinemas and theaters - by 6.4%, educational literature - by 5.1%, newspapers - by 4.8%, higher education - by 4.4%.

There is a decrease in the prices of passenger air transport - 13.3%, courier services - 12.8%, package services for holidays and tourist trips - 12.0%, propane-butane gas for LTS - 10.4%, short-term accommodation services - 9.3%, motor gasoline A95Н - 6.4%, motor gasoline A100N - 4.8%, diesel fuel - by 3.2%, washing machines and dishwashers - by 2.1%.

In September 2022, the prices of medicinal products increased by 1.1%, and the prices of medical and dental services - by 0.1 and 0.3%, respectively.

/BNT