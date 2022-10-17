Bulgaria: Double Murder covered up by Fire was revealed in Sofia

October 17, 2022, Monday
About a double murder in Sofia, covered up by fire, which was revealed by forensic experts today, reports BGNES, citing Nova TV.

What is known about the case:

At midnight on October 10, a report of a fire was received in Banishora district. After extinguishing the flames, firefighters came across the badly burned bodies of a man and a woman whose identities have not yet been established. Investigators determined the fire was intentional.

The subsequent investigation and autopsy of the victims proved that the two were murdered, and there was also a direction to their identity.

Today, the alleged killer was arrested after several days of manhunt.

The motive of his actions is clarified. The robbery version is also being worked on.

