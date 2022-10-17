Bulgaria: Double Murder covered up by Fire was revealed in Sofia
About a double murder in Sofia, covered up by fire, which was revealed by forensic experts today, reports BGNES, citing Nova TV.
What is known about the case:
At midnight on October 10, a report of a fire was received in Banishora district. After extinguishing the flames, firefighters came across the badly burned bodies of a man and a woman whose identities have not yet been established. Investigators determined the fire was intentional.
The subsequent investigation and autopsy of the victims proved that the two were murdered, and there was also a direction to their identity.
Today, the alleged killer was arrested after several days of manhunt.
The motive of his actions is clarified. The robbery version is also being worked on.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
/BNR
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Bulgaria: Taxi Drivers with a Mass Protest after last night’s Murder of One of their Colleagues
- » Begging and Prostitution are No Longer Crimes in Bulgaria
- » Bulgaria: 1-year-old Child is in Coma after being Beaten in Plovdiv
- » Bulgaria: Mother and Son were found Dead in Kyustendil
- » Bulgaria: A Municipal Councilor in Velingrad was Murdered (UPDATED)
- » Bulgaria: Two People Killed in a Fight between Families in Nova Zagora