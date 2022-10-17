Bulgaria: 75 Migrants were found in a Truck on "Trakia" Highway
Employees of the "Road Police", sector - Pazardzhik, detained illegal migrants on the "Trakia" highway in Bulgaria.
The spokesman of the Pazardzhik police, Miroslav Stoyanov, specified that in the area of the 86th km in the direction of Sofia, the police stopped a Mercedes truck driven by a 56-year-old Bulgarian.
75 illegal migrants, possibly from Afghanistan, were found in the cargo compartment of the truck.
On the spot, the 56-year-old driver tested positive for drugs, and it also turned out that he had a driver's license for a lower category.
The foreigners will be handed over to the "Migration" sector, and the driver has been taken into custody, added the spokesperson of the Pazardzhik police.
