Russian Strikes have Hit Critical Infrastructure in Ukraine leaving hundreds of Villages without Power

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced today that Russian strikes have hit critical infrastructure in three regions. The attack led to the shutdown of electricity in hundreds of cities and towns in the country, AFP reported.

The announcement was made after five strikes on Kyiv and attacks in Sumy and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

For his part, the mayor of Kyiv said at least one person was killed in a series of Russian drone attacks that hit a residential building in the city center.

The victim is a woman, she died in a house that exploded as a result of a drone attack. Another person is buried in debris. Three have been hospitalized, announced Mayor Vitali Klitschko in Telegram.

More from the 236th day of the war read here.

/BNR