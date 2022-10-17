Russian Strikes have Hit Critical Infrastructure in Ukraine leaving hundreds of Villages without Power

World » UKRAINE | October 17, 2022, Monday // 13:00
Bulgaria: Russian Strikes have Hit Critical Infrastructure in Ukraine leaving hundreds of Villages without Power @Hromadske

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced today that Russian strikes have hit critical infrastructure in three regions. The attack led to the shutdown of electricity in hundreds of cities and towns in the country, AFP reported.

The announcement was made after five strikes on Kyiv and attacks in Sumy and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

For his part, the mayor of Kyiv said at least one person was killed in a series of Russian drone attacks that hit a residential building in the city center.

The victim is a woman, she died in a house that exploded as a result of a drone attack. Another person is buried in debris. Three have been hospitalized, announced Mayor Vitali Klitschko in Telegram.

More from the 236th day of the war read here.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNR

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Ukraine » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Ukrainian, Kyiv, infrastructure, drones
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria