Bulgaria’s Prosecution will Request the Extradition of a Russian Citizen suspected of the Hacker Attack against State Institutions

Bulgarian prosecutors will seek the extradition of the Russian citizen believed to be behind Saturday's cyberattack against 14 websites of Bulgarian state institutions. This is what Desislava Petrova, the spokesperson of the Sofia City Prosecutor's Office, told BNR.

She refused to say the name of the suspect, as well as how the investigators got to him, so as not to interfere with the work on the case:

"However, the colleagues are checking more than 150 persons. We will find out which of them may be found to be complicit in the crime committed, when they manage to gather all the facts in this case. All these persons are currently being checked. We are working together with the partner services. The investigation suggests, since there is an international element, that requests for legal assistance will also be made to several countries, which will be done. All the facts that are relevant to the crime we are investigating, we will collect them and communicate the results from them".

Petrova specified that if the Russian authorities do not comply with the extradition request, the investigation against the suspect will be conducted in absentia.

/BNR