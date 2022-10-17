NATO begins Nuclear Military Exercises
NATO begins planned nuclear exercises that will last until October 30. Their purpose is to ensure the effectiveness of the Alliance's containment.
Training flights are taking place in Belgium, which is hosting the exercise, and flights over the North Sea and Great Britain are also planned.
This year's exercises come amid escalating tensions over Russia's invasion of Ukraine and Moscow's repeated threats to use nuclear weapons in the conflict.
The Russian Ministry of Defense announced that they repelled the Ukrainian attacks near Donetsk, Kherson and Mykolaiv. Iran has once again denied accusations that it supplies Russia with drones.
However, according to the Ukrainian military command "South", 11 Iranian-made kamikaze drones were shot down in just one hour.
In his midnight address, President Zelensky said that the situation in the area of the city of Bakhmut is currently the most difficult.
"The situation on the front line has not undergone significant changes during the past day. The hot spots in Donbas are Soledar and Bakhmut, there is an extremely heavy battle. The occupiers are throwing everything they have at our forces, including 2,000 prisoners - they are among the mercenaries there ", said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
