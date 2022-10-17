COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 289 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours in Bulgaria are 289, 60.55% of them are among unvaccinated people, according to the data in the Unified Information Portal.

There were no deaths with a diagnosis of COVID-19 in the last day, the number remained unchanged at 37,784. 1,791 tests were carried out, with 16.14% of them being positive.

Active cases of COVID-19 stood at 11,218, up from 10,942 the previous day, and hospitalizations at 690, including 46 in intensive care units (up from 44 the previous day).

In the past 24 hours, there were 10 newly hospitalized carriers of the coronavirus, of which 90% were unvaccinated. 13 were cured in the last 24 hours.

During the past 24 hours, 40 doses of vaccines against the coronavirus were administered, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal. The total number of vaccines administered in Bulgaria is 4,565,888, with 2,072,635 people having completed the vaccination cycle, 904,953 having received their first booster dose, and 32,385 the second.

