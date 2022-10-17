Bulgaria takes over the role of a Framework Nation from Italy for the NATO Battle Group

The Minister of Defense Dimitar Stoyanov and the Chief of Defense Admiral Emil Eftimov will take part in the official ceremony of assuming the role of Framework Nation from Italy for the battle group on the territory of our country. It will be held on Monday in the area of the “Novo Selo” training ground, announced the press center of the Ministry of Defense.

Also invited to the ceremony are the President and Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Bulgaria Rumen Radev, the Minister of Defense and Chief of Defense of the Italian Republic Lorenzo Guerini and Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone, the Supreme Commander of the NATO Allied Operations Command General Christopher Cavoli, representatives of the diplomatic corps, the local authorities, etc.

During the ceremony, military personnel from the Bulgarian and Italian countries will be awarded for their contribution to the creation of the combat group.

Weapons and equipment of the battle group will be presented on static display.

