Day 235 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Shooting and Casualties at a Russian Training Base

Shooting and casualties at a Russian training base

11 people have been killed and 15 others wounded in a shooting at a Russian training base near the border with Ukraine. Two attackers opened fire on a group of volunteers who wanted to fight in Ukraine on the side of Russia.

The attack, which the Russian Ministry of Defense described as a terrorist act, took place in the Russian Belgorod region, not far from the Ukrainian Kharkiv region. The two attackers were shot dead. They started firing during a military exercise. The Ministry of War said they were citizens of a former Soviet republic, but no further details were given. There are no civilians among the victims.

In his video address last night, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky informed that the situation near the strategic eastern city of Bakhmut, which the pro-Russian forces of Donetsk have targeted, is the most difficult on the front.

Although Ukrainian troops have retaken thousands of square kilometers of land in the latest advance in the east and south, according to officials cited by Reuters, progress is likely to slow because of expected more determined Russian resistance.

The fighting is particularly intense in the eastern provinces of Donetsk and Luhansk, which border Russia.

Ukrainian forces carried out airstrikes on Russian targets in the areas of the southern cities of Nikolaev and Bashtanka, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Army reported. In the attack, 14 Russian soldiers were killed and three self-propelled artillery installations, one howitzer, and a radio communication station were destroyed.

Zelensky said the enemy's total human losses were approaching 65,000. That was the price, Zelensky said, for a handful of people in the Kremlin to ignore reality. “Peace will be possible when Russian terror becomes impossible”, the Ukrainian president said.

The Ukrainian president also said that Russian missiles and drones continue to hit Ukrainian cities, causing destruction and casualties.

“France will train up to 2,000 Ukrainian soldiers on its territory”, said the country's Minister of Defense Sebastien Lecornu in an interview with the Parisien newspaper. He explained that the training will last for several weeks at three levels: general combat, specific needs and the use of defense equipment provided by the Western allies.

France will provide Ukraine with "Crotale" air defense systems. The minister added that consideration is being given to sending 6 more Caesar mobile artillery units in addition to the 18 already provided.

Musk will continue to fund Starlink satellite communications in Ukraine

The American company SpaceX will continue to fund the work of the Starlink satellite communication system in Ukraine for free, despite financial losses, it became clear from a message on Twitter by its founder and head Elon Musk.

This comes days after the announcement that Musk could not fund Starlink internet service indefinitely.

The building of the occupation administration in Donetsk was blown up

In the Ukrainian city of Donetsk, temporarily occupied by the Russian invaders, explosions were heard this morning, reported the Department of Strategic Communications of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The building of the occupation administration, led by the local Russian governor Denis Pushilin, was struck.

"In the temporarily occupied Donetsk, there was an explosion and a fire in the building of the local administration. This was caused by ‘smoking near gas cylinders’. Local residents claim that there was another, smaller explosion," the Ukrainian army said.

According to the Russians, a rocket flew into the administration building in the Voroshilovsky district, where the headquarters of the so-called DPR is located. So far, there are no reports of deaths or injuries.

Zelensky: Peace will become possible when Russian terror becomes impossible

“Even if 100,000 Russians die in the war, it will not make the Kremlin think twice”. This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in his video address at the end of the 234th day of the Russian invasion.

"We are doing everything to reduce the capabilities of the occupiers and the capabilities of the Russian army to carry terror on Ukrainian soil. We are consistently destroying the terrorists' logistics, their warehouses and headquarters," he said.

According to Zelensky, the number of Russians killed, who gave their lives "for the opportunity of a handful of people in the Kremlin to ignore reality", is now approaching 65,000.

According to the head of state, from the way in which the Russian "mogilization" is proceeding (from the Russian word mogila - grave), it can be judged that "even a hundred thousand dead citizens of Russia will not make the Kremlin think."

The President of Ukraine concluded that "peace will become possible when its terror becomes impossible for Russia."

