COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 195 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

Society » HEALTH | October 16, 2022, Sunday // 12:15
The new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours in Bulgaria are 195, and two have died with a diagnosis of Covid-19, reports the Unified Information Portal.

For Friday, these indicators were 783 and 9 respectively.

Yesterday, 1,384 tests were performed, of which 14.09% were positive. In the last 24 hours, the share of positive test results was 14.9%.

As of zero o'clock today, active cases with Covid-19 amount to 10,942, of which 686 are patients in hospitals, incl. 44 in intensive care. In the past 24 hours, there were 20 newly hospitalized carriers of the coronavirus and 24 who were cured of the infection.

During the past 24 hours, 144 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 were administered, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

