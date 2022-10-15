Russians might be behind Hacker Attacks against Bulgaria

There is no unregulated access to personal data after the attacks against several government websites today, reports the General Directorate "Fighting Organized Crime" (GDBOP).

The "Cybercrime" Department of GDBOP, together with other competent structures, conducts an investigation and takes joint measures to neutralize hacker attacks of the type "Denial of Service"/DDoS. The attacks in question do not affect the content of the Internet sites, but only make it difficult to access them. There is no unauthorized access to personal data.

In the early hours of October 15, 2022, unknown individuals launched attacks against several Bulgarian websites of government organizations, airports, media and telecommunications providers. During the time of the incident, the attacked sites were temporarily unavailable or their loading was difficult, GDBOP specifies.

Today there were several hacker attacks on government websites as well as the Presidency. It was reported that Russian hackers calling themselves "We are killnet" claimed to have attacked Bulgarian websites.

SANS and GDBOP are investigating hacker attacks against BG sites, there is limited access to the president's page

Meanwhile, Prosecutor General Ivan Geshev reported that Russian hacker groups were behind the attack, most of them from the Russian city of Magnitogorsk.

He defined the case as extremely serious for Bulgarian national security.

"There is no politics in this. This is a clear criminal case that affects the foundations of the Bulgarian state," he added.

