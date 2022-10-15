Day 234 of the Invasion of Ukraine: New Russian Strikes on Zaporizhzhia, Ukrainian Shelling in Donbas

Here are the highlights of events related to the war in Ukraine over the past 24 hours:

Ukraine reported new Russian strikes in Zaporizhzhia, Russia reported Ukrainian shelling in Donbas

An air alert was again activated in Kyiv and in all regions of Ukraine. This was reported by the Telegram channel of the Kyiv administration. Ukrainian media reported new explosions in Kyiv-controlled Zaporizhzhia. A few hours earlier, Anatoly Kurtev, secretary of the city council of Zaporizhzhia, reported that infrastructure facilities were damaged in the city and a fire broke out. In addition, eyewitnesses on social networks reported explosions in the cities of Kryvyi Rih and Nikopol.

As Alexei Kuleba, the head of the administration of the Kyiv region, said on his Telegram channel, "a missile attack was carried out against one of the districts of the Kyiv region, but there were no casualties."

Russia accused Ukraine of shelling in the Donetsk region, in which a civilian was killed

"We will restore peace and provide the country with a historic victory," said President Volodymyr Zelensky in his latest video address.

"Look how disturbed the enemy is! Hear also how they question the leader of these terrorists when he does come out in front of the people. Yes, they still have people to throw at them, they have guns and missiles and drones, but they don't chances and they won't have, because Ukraine is progressing".

Zelensky assured that Ukraine is successfully rebuilding its energy facilities after the massive Russian strikes and urged his compatriots to conserve electricity during periods of peak consumption.

Meanwhile, the US has given Kyiv more than $700 million in new military aid.

Russian submarine discovered off the French coast

A Russian submarine was detected at the end of September off the French coast in the Brittany region, reports BNT. French and Spanish warships escorted it.

According to BFM TV, this happened on September 29.

The incident was reported by the French Navy, but no further details have been released.

Belarus announced that in the coming days, Russian troops will begin arriving on its territory as part of a joint force along the Belarusian-Ukrainian border. Yesterday, the president of Belarus introduced an anti-terrorist security regime due to the risk of provocations from neighboring countries.

Alexander Lukashenko commented that the troops that will be stationed along the border will mainly include Belarusian military personnel, who will also be joined by parts of the Russian forces.

About 40,000 women serve in the Ukrainian army

Around 40,000 women are currently serving in the Ukrainian armed forces - as Ukraine tries to fend off continued Russian attacks, DPA reported, citing a senior military official.

Ukraine has 8,000 female officers, and over 5,000 women are on the front line, Lieutenant General Serhii Naev of the Supreme Command of the Armed Forces told Ukrainian television yesterday. All posts and appointments are available to them, so in the ranks of the armed forces there are female snipers and commanders of transport, artillery units and units using drones.

Some time ago, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that 22 percent of service personnel in the Ukrainian armed forces are women.

At the beginning of the Russian invasion in February, the Ukrainian army numbered about 200,000 people.

New US military aid package for Ukraine includes 200 Humvees and ammunition for HIMARS

The new package of American military aid to Ukraine, which the US administration announced yesterday, includes over 200 armored Humvee off-road vehicles, ammunition for HIIMARS rocket launchers, anti-tank systems and artillery shells, according to a Pentagon statement.

The $725 million package reportedly includes "additional ammunition" for the HIMARS, 23,000 155 mm artillery shells and 500 precision artillery shells. In addition, the US will transfer 5,000 anti-tank systems, HARM missiles, small arms and other weapons, as well as medical supplies to the Ukrainian army.

The US military said that from January 2021 until now, Washington has committed to providing Kyiv with weapons worth a total of $18.2 billion.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg