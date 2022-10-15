71% of British Citizens do not think that Truss can Regain the Trust of Voters

In Britain, an opinion poll following the sacking of finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng showed seven in ten Brits did not think Prime Minister Liz Truss could win back the trust of voters.

The survey is by Savanta ComRes agency. 71% of those polled think that Liz Truss will not be able to regain trust, 16% think she can and 13% have no opinion. 60% of respondents believe that Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng are equally to blame for the economic situation in Great Britain. It is noteworthy that 24% believe that Liz Truss is more to blame and only 6% see Kwasi Kwarteng as the bigger culprit.

Another YouGov poll shows that 49% think it was right to fire Kwasi Kwarteng. Interestingly, however, at the same time, only 14% of those polled believe that the new finance minister, Jeremy Hunt, will do a good job.

After a grueling and emotional Friday in which the finance minister was sacked and the prime minister took another political turn by announcing that corporation tax would rise in April from 19 to 25 per cent, Liz Truss will spend the weekend at the Chequers residence. A journalist from Sky News recalled that her predecessor Boris Johnson spent most of his last months as prime minister in Chequers. The media has information that a significant number of letters of no confidence in the Prime Minister were submitted to the "1922 Committee" by Tory MPs.

Liz Truss is effectively immune for a year from threatening another run for Tory leader, under party rules. However, as was rumored during Boris Johnson's time, Graham Brady, chairman of the 1922 Committee, could change the rules if a lot of letters are collected. However, Brady is currently in Athens and will return on Monday.

/BNR